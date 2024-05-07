Angus King is introducing a new bill to curb social media use among children

Maine independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is introducing a bill that would limit the use of social media by children.

The legislation would ban children under 13 from having a social media account. Companies would also be prohibited from aiming any targeted content, using algorithms, to children under the age of 17.

In a release, King said the bill would establish "reasonable guardrails" and take "meaningful steps" to protect young people from the damaging impacts of social media.

The measure comes amid growing concerns that the platforms are a major driver of what has been described as a youth mental health crisis.

The U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory last year calling for policymakers to pursue new policies to limit youth access to social media.

While the new legislation has bipartisan support, opponents have already filed lawsuits against some state-level measures, arguing that they violate the First Amendment.