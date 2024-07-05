Mills says she stands by Biden following meeting with governors

Gov. Janet Mills reiterated her support for President Biden late Wednesday after he spoke with Democratic governors about his reelection campaign.

Roughly two dozen governors joined the meeting either in-person or virtually as Biden sought to reassure high-ranked Democratic governors and members of Congress about his candidacy following last week's disastrous debate performance.

Mills, who joined the meeting remotely, described the conversation with Biden as "candid and constructive" even as she acknowledged that last week's debate was "difficult to watch."

In a statement released after the meeting, Mills said that "I stand with President Biden and his record of accomplishment for Maine people over the chaos and ineptitude that Donald Trump would rain down on the American people."

"The President made clear to me and the rest of the governors that he was in it to win it and that he would be making his case to the American people – and I believe him," Mills said. "Over the next several months, and especially in the coming days, I look forward to the President demonstrating to the American people the same heart, determination, and vigor that he brought to our conversation this evening — qualities that I have come to know well in my time with him over the years."

Democratic Party leaders have largely rallied behind Biden — at least publicly — since last week's debate when he fumbled for words, mumbled responses to questions and failed to counter attacks and falsehoods from Trump.

Mills released a statement the next day expressing her continued support for Biden. But Wednesday's meeting with Democratic governors was part of a White House campaign to calm nerves among party leaders.

On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Maine's more conservative 2nd Congressional District, predicted that Trump would defeat Biden in November and that he was "OK with that."

"There are winners and losers in every election," Golden wrote. "Democrats’ post-debate hand-wringing is based on the idea that a Trump victory is not just a political loss, but a unique threat to our democracy. I reject the premise."

Instead, Golden said it will be up to Congress to block any harmful policies coming from the White House.

