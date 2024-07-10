Portland's first justice, diversity, equity and inclusion director abruptly steps down

It remains unclear just why Portland's first Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director, Umaru Balde, left after just over a year on the job. Balde resigned in May. He said a written agreement prevented him from saying why, but a city spokesperson, Jessica Grondin, told the Portland Press Herald there was no such agreement.

The Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office was created on the recommendation of a committee that was convened after the unrest triggered by the police killing of George Floyd. Portland councilor Pious Ali chaired the committee that recommended creation of the office.

Ali offered no insight into Balde's departure, saying it was a personnel matter. Asked to evaluate the progress made by the office so far, Ali said "The work of racial equity is not like something that can just happen overnight." Ali adds, "I think it's a process."

And Councilor Ali hopes that process continues. "I'm looking forward to working with my colleagues on the council, and the city manager, and other city leaders to make sure that the work of the Equity Committee and the recommendations that it made are carried forward, irrespective of who is in the office," Ali said.

Masi Ngidi-Brown, a DEI specialist in Portland's human resources department is filling the director's role on an interim basis. City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin has told the Portland Press Herald a search for Balde's permanent replacement will begin later this summer.