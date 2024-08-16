Jared Golden says he's not endorsing either candidate for president

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden says he's not endorsing anyone in the race for the White House.

Golden, who represents Maine's 2nd District, had raised concerns about President Biden's ability to serve another term and then said he wanted to learn more about Vice President Kamala Harris's priorities when she became the presumptive nominee. But on Thursday, Golden said he's running for a fourth term "to represent all the people of this district, regardless of who they vote for at the top of the ticket."

The campaign of Republican challenger Austin Theriault has sent out near-daily press releases for weeks attacking Golden for not saying whether he supported Biden or Harris. Former President Donald Trump won Maine's 2nd District in both 2016 and 2020.