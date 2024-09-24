© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Business coalition launches campaign for $25 million bond

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:35 PM EDT
A woman in a white shirt and red dress stands in a small food market while a man wearing a colorful shirt and baseball cap moves cardboard boxes.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Vitoria talks with Maxwell Chikuta, who owns L'Africana Market in Portland.

A coalition of Maine businesses is urging residents to vote yes on question two this November, in favor of a $25 million bond.

The funds would be used for grants to encourage innovation in business. The goal is to support innovation in industries that are well-established in Maine, Patrick Woodcock said, president and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

"So it really is building on the strong industries that we have, the resources we have, but really looking for those innovative products that we can export, create jobs here in Maine and invest in the state's future," he said.

The bond is modeled after a research and development bond that passed in 2017 with nearly 61% of the vote.

Woodcock said the bond is about preparing Maine's economy for the future.

"More research and development today means more innovation in developing the products of tomorrow," he said. "The world is not sitting idly. We need to start planning for the products building on our legacy industries, to really invest in the next generation of products."
Tags
Politics Your Vote 2024
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion