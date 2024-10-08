Maine clerks describe voting procedures and security on Election Day

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly sounded unsubstantiated warnings of impending voter fraud in next month's election. Lawsuits have been filed in multiple states over how votes will be cast and counted.

So far none of this attention has focused on Maine. For a first-hand account of how voting is handled at the local level, Morning Edition Irwin Gratz spoke with municipal clerks in two Maine cities.

Patty DuBois, city clerk and registrar of voters in the city of Waterville, says there are well established procedures for identifying who's eligible to cast a ballot.

"On Election Day, each municipality prints out a list of their voters, everyone that is registered to vote, and that's the checkoff list that goes to the polling location. On Election Day we do have same-day registration here in the state of Maine, so people can register and vote on Election Day. They need to provide proof of identity and proof of residency," she says.

And if they can't provide that proof on Election Day, says Bangor city clerk Lisa Goodwin, their ballot will be challenged.

"Say it's Election Day, they come in, they have nothing. We will allow them to vote, but they have to come back afterwards to prove their identity and that they were eligible to vote in our community," she says, "within a week or two after the election."

Everyone uses paper ballots with ovals to fill in next to a voter's choice. In some Maine communities, those ballots are counted by hand. Voters in Bangor and Waterville feed their completed ballots into counting machines, and when the voting is all done.

"At the end of the night, there's a button that says, close the polls. So we close the polls, and then all of the numbers are printed off on the tape," Goodwin says.

DuBois says if the ballot machines fill up before the polls close, the ballots are removed and secured.

"It's very busy. We may have to empty them during the day if the machines start to back up, if you will. We enter those voted ballots, we take them out of the ballot box, and we secure them into tamper proof metal containers that get transported back to the municipal office. They're locked and sealed, and they're kept in the vault here at City Hall," she says.

None of the counting machines are connected to the Internet. The results are saved onto a memory stick, stored securely with the ballots. If there's a ranked-choice tabulation needed, or if a race needs recounting, the state dispatches couriers to pick up the needed records and bring them to the state capitol. Goodwin says mailed in ballots are checked for verified signatures and then prepared for counting.

"We have to notify all the political parties. If we process early, it's open to the public. Anybody can come and watch us do it, and none of those votes are tabulated until the very end of the night. We don't get that closed poll until the end of the night on election night," she says.

Goodwin says the process is designed to be transparent at every stage, but she still fields queries from the public.

"I certainly get questions about it, yes. We follow the Title 21-A Maine law for elections. We follow it right to a T. I mean, there's a lot of safeguards, and there's checks and balances in every process that we do. So I am very, very confident in the integrity of Maine's elections."