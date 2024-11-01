Bill Clinton visits Portland to stump for Kamala Harris in the final days before the election

Former President Bill Clinton was in Maine Friday afternoon, stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to a crowd of about 500 supporters.

Clinton, who won all four of Maine's electoral votes during his two presidential races, told the crowd gathered at Thompson's Point in Portland that he's "campaigning for his grandchildren's future."

He urged the crowd to talk to their neighbors and make the case for a Harris-Walz ticket.

"You only have four days. But that four days will shape the next 40 or 50 years, so give it all you got. We can do it," he said to applause.

During a speech lasting about 30 minutes, Clinton warned the crowd of the impacts that a second Trump presidency could have on the Supreme Court and on abortion, trade and housing policies.

"We'll soon be setting our clocks back an hour for Daylight Saving Time," Clinton said. "That's a good thing. Don't turn around two days later and set it back 50 years."

Clinton was introduced by former U.S. Rep. David Emery, a Republican who represented Maine's 1st Congressional District for four terms. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who's running for a ninth term in that district, and Gov. Janet Mills were also in attendance and made their own cases for the Harris-Walz ticket.

"This election could come down to one single electoral vote," Mills said. "We know this. So we need to deliver all four of our electoral votes to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."