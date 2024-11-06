Maine voters overwhelmingly pass election spending limits

For the second time in a year, Maine voters have backed limits on election spending, this time supporting a cap on contributions to certain political committees.

Question 1 on the statewide referendum ballot is a citizens initiative that caps contributions to political action committees at $5,000. Currently such PACs can accept unlimited donations.

The proposed law focuses only on PACs supporting or opposing candidates, not ballot question committees or party committees. Nevertheless, it's expected to draw a legal challenge. That's because of the 2010 Citizens United ruling by U.S. Supreme Court which effectively ruled that campaign spending and contributions are protected speech.

Advocates for Question 1 welcome such a challenge because they hope it will reach the high court and set a new precedent on PAC contributions and spending. Both have exploded since the landmark ruling 14 years ago, generating a popular backlash that has swept in Maine voters.

Last year voters approved a measure that would ban foreign entities from electioneering in referendum campaigns. That law has not been implemented because it's constitutionality has been challenged by opponents.

At the time of the Associated Press race call, at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, the yes side had 74.1% support.