Head of Maine's economic development agency will step down in March

Heather Johnson, the commissioner of Maine's Department of Economic and Community Development, is stepping down at the beginning of March.

Johnson was appointed as DECD commissioner in 2019.

In a statement announcing her departure, Gov. Janet Mills credited Johnson as a driving force behind Maine's economic recovery following the pandemic and for establishing the state's free community college program, expanding broadband and developing Maine's first strategic economic plan in two decades.

"Heather’s leadership has been instrumental in bringing about Maine’s unprecedented economic growth. Her vision and work not only helped Maine’s economy survive the pandemic, but also thrive in its recovery," Mills said Monday in a statement.

"A resident and champion of rural Maine, Heather has worked tirelessly to create jobs and grow opportunity in every corner of our state," Mills added. "I am proud to call Heather a friend, and grateful for her partnership in our work to make Maine the best place to live, work, start a business and raise a family.”

A spokesperson for the governor said Johnson is leaving the department to pursue "other professional opportunities."

The governor may appoint an acting commissioner or nominate a permanent leader to replace Johnson. Any candidate for commissioner must be confirmed by the Maine Senate.