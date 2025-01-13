State GOP Party Elects New Chair

The Maine Republican Party voted in a new chairman over the weekend.

Jim Deyermond of Sanford will take the post. He's a retired law enforcement officer with the Massachusetts State Police who previously served as the York County Republican Committee chair.

Deyermond is replacing Joel Stetkis, who served one term after he was elected in 2023.

In a statement, Deyermond said that Maine needs conservative values to "fix the direction of the state," and he's focused on bringing Mainers together to win in the next elections.