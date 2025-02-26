Democrat Sean Faircloth wins Bangor-area legislative seat in special election

Bangor-area residents voted Tuesday to send a former Democratic state lawmaker back to the State House.

Unofficial results show Sean Faircloth handily defeating Republican Carolyn Fish in the special election for a House district that includes parts of Bangor, Brewer, Orono and Veazie. Faircloth previously served in both the Maine House and Senate. He is also a former Bangor city councilor and served a term as mayor.

Faircloth will fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Joe Perry, who is now state treasurer.

Because both men are Democrats, Faircloth's election will not change the balance of power in the House. Democrats currently have a narrow majority in the chamber, holding 76 seats versus 73 seats filled by Republicans. There are also two independent or unenrolled members.