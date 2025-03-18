Canada-Maine border crossings tumble as Trump imposes tariffs, floats annexation

There were 30,000 fewer travelers crossing the Canadian border into Maine in February compared to the same month last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

The one-month snapshot is part of a larger drop in northern border crossings following President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs and his rhetoric about annexing Canada.

The CBP data show half a million fewer land crossings from Canada into the U.S. in February compared to the same period last year. The timing coincides with the president's plan to assess 25% tariffs on U.S. companies importing Canadian goods and services, as well as his desire to annex Canada and make it the 51st state.

His rhetoric has stoked a nationalist response from Canadian leaders and residents with vows to avoid travel to U.S. vacation spots, including Maine.

While Canadian visitors account for about 5% of Maine's winter tourism, officials here are watching for signs the busier summer season might be affected.

Maine Office of Tourism director Carolann Ouellette says the state is still marketing to Canadian travelers and hopes that the state's friendly relationship with its northern neighbors will help mitigate any political and economic disputes.

"We, naturally, are really concerned about everything that might dissuade Canadian visitors from coming to Maine. We certainly want to support the industry and make the experience as seamless and easy and simple and welcoming for Canadians," she says.

Ouellette says the tourism office currently has no plans to adjust the campaign's messaging to address bilateral tensions.