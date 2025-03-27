Labor advocates lay out priorities for Maine lawmakers

Labor advocates converged on the State House today to press lawmakers to support an array of bills, including one that would allow federal and state employees to apply for state-backed no-interest loans if they are furloughed or required to work without pay during a federal or state shutdown.

Alana Schaeffer, president of the Metal Trades Council at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, said this will offer key securities for those workers in uncertain times.

"These workers and their families do not deserve to struggle to make their house payments, pay their bills or pay their or get groceries because of political brinkmanship in D.C.," she said. "Allowing federal and state employees to apply for state backed no interest loans while they furloughed or required to work without pay will provide a necessary cushion for these dedicated civil servants and their family."

Another priority is a bill that would add mental health workers at state psychiatric facilities to the same the same retirement plan as firefighters, law enforcement and corrections officers.

Abe Snowman works at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta. He said he's been injured 15 times on the job, and that the retirement plan would be a key support to help retain staff.

"We get people to stay — we have better trained people — in return, we have less injuries and a better patient treatment," he said. "I ask that you remember that we deal with some of the sickest people, that have done some of the most horrific things while on the outside. And keep in mind, if we are not here to do this job, these patients could end up being your neighbors."

Advocates are also pressing lawmakers to support a pay hike for state workers, and a bill that would create a $165 million stabilization fund to pay for the higher wages.

Mark Brunton, president of the Maine Service Employees Association, said the raises are long overdue.

"Our members have been warning the Legislature and the governor for years that they can't keep shortchanging our dedicated public servants and expect our roads will be properly cleared in the winter, that our state psychiatric facilities will be safe and that our island communities will continue to be served," he said. "It is past time to close the pay gap."

Other priorities include funding for child care subsidies and nurse-to-patient ratios for hospitals.

"We call on our elected representatives here in Augusta to stand up for working class Mainers and fight for an economy that works for the many, not just for a few," said Cynthia Phinney, president of Maine AFL-CIO.

Phinney said although the state is facing a tight budget, these are key issues for working Mainers.