Maine lawmakers deadlock over bills barring transgender athletes from girls' sports

Republican bills that would reverse Maine's policy of allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams are heading to the full Legislature after the Judiciary Committee deadlocked over whether to endorse or defeat them.

The tie votes reflect deep divisions over an issue that has come to dominate the legislative session and amid a high-stakes legal and political fight between the Mills administration and the Trump administration.

Two of the bills would prohibit schools receiving state funding from allowing transgender girls to play on girls' sports teams. The Trump administration's lawsuit against Maine also aims to end the practice and threatens to yank Maine's share of federal education funding if it continues.

Both received tie votes in committee with one Democrat, Rep. Dani O’Halloran, of Brewer, joining the GOP.

The committee vote presents an uncertain outcome in the closely divided House where Democrats hold a three-seat majority. They have a slightly bigger edge in the Senate.

It's also unclear where Gov. Janet Mills will land if the bills reach her desk for final approval. While the Democrat has defended Maine's policies on transgender rights, she's said the sports issue is open to debate.

The governor has been celebrated by Democrats nationwide for standing up to the president when he confronted her at the White House in February and for resisting his administration's subsequent attempts to coerce her administration to change the policy.