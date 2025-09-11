Bangor City Council chair resigns, citing personal attacks

Bangor City Council chair Cara Pelletier has resigned, citing what she calls "personal attacks" that have significantly impacted her family's well-being.

Councilor Dan Tremble said Pelletier has done a great job as chair, ensuring everyone's voices are heard at council meetings.

"So she's been a very fair mayor," he said. "But she's had relentless attacks, there's some malcontents in the community that come to the meeting, and it's their hobby to attack her."

Pelletier was elected in 2022, and her resignation comes just a few months before her term was set to expire in November. A spokesperson for Bangor said the city plans to hold a special meeting to name a new council chair.