1 Death, 197 COVID-19 Cases Reported On Saturday

One more Mainer has died with COVID-19, and the state Center for Disease Control has added 197 more cases on Saturday.

In all, 44,492 cases of the disease have been reported, and 702 Mainers have died.

People ages 60 and up will be eligible for vaccination this coming week. The expansion marks a strategy shift for the state — on Friday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that eligibility will now be determined by age group, with no prioritization due to occupation or underlying health conditions.

As of Friday, 16.55% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 8.65% have gotten both.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.