11 Deaths, 701 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

Eleven more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the pandemic death toll in the state to 530.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports on Wednesday that another 701 people have contracted the disease. Almost 35,000 cases have been recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Joe Biden is expected to establish a national mask mandate and a White House COVID-19 team upon assuming the presidency on Wednesday.

The next Maine CDC briefing on the pandemic is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.