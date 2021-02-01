12 Inches Expected In Southern Maine In 'Classic Nor'easter'

Rough weather is in the forecast the next couple of days — with a fair amount of snow and some sleet.

“A pretty classic nor’easter coming through Maine. Just be ready for severe traffic impacts starting tonight and lasting through tomorrow.” says meteorologist Maura Casey with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Casey says the snow will likely come through later Monday, starting in the southeast and then moving west and north.

“We might get a little bit of light snow during afternoon and early evening but the wall of snow is going to come into the southwest part of the state shortly after sunset,” she says.

People can expect around a foot of snow in southeast Maine, including Portland, 12-18 inches in the mountains and 6-9 inches elsewhere, with some sleet mixed in.

A fair amount of that snow will likely come tonight, according to Casey.

“That’ll already be fallen by the time people get up in the morning tomorrow, most likely. So if you have to head into work tomorrow plan for very treacherous travel,” she says.

Casey says the forecast may even include a second band of snow coming through late tomorrow night, but conditions may change and disrupt those predictions.

A mass vaccination center in Bangor is opening this week with a clinic planned Tuesday for the the Cross Insurance Center. Northern Light Health says it plans to be there to give the vaccines despite Tuesday’s storm, and say that people who can safely make it to the center for their vaccine appointments may do so.

Those who have appointments but cannot safely get there should contact Northern Light Health.