30,000 Without Power As Wind Whips Maine

More than 30,000 electric customers are without power on Tuesday amid high winds and single-digit temperatures.

The overnight and ongoing gusts have resulted in fallen tree limbs and downed lines, causing the outages.

CMP Spokesperson Catharine Hartnett says the continued wind will pose a challenge for crews in the field.

“They often have to go up in bucket trucks to make those repairs. And when the wind is really high it is very unsafe to be up there. So we really need to gauge what the wind is looking like for safety reasons,” she says.

Hartnett says outages may continue throughout the day.