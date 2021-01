Eight more people have died with COVID-19 in Maine. The state Center for Disease Control also added 808 cases of the disease on Thursday.

The cases come as the Mills administration revises its vaccination criteria. On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills said more first responders would be eligible to get shots in this current phase, and that more older Mainers would be able to do so in the near future.

Nearly 32,000 cases of the disease have been identified in the state and 461 Mainers have died.