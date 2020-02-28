After 18 Paris Firefighters Resigned, Town Will Hold A Special Meeting

A special meeting involving the Paris Fire Department, where 18 members resigned this week, is taking place Monday evening at the town office.

Select Board Chair Rusty Brackett says this will be an executive session involving fire department personnel, the town manager, the select board and the town attorney “to discuss a personnel matter regarding a complaint.”

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that the resignations followed the town manager’s reversal of a personnel decision by the fire chief to reduce one member's rank.

Brackett says he presumes that the firefighters who tendered their resignations will attend the meeting.

The town manager was not available for comment, and calls to the Fire Chief were not returned.

PARIS, Maine - A group of 18 firefighters in Maine have resigned after a disagreement with town officials. The Sun Journal reports nearly 20 members of the Paris Fire Department quit Wednesday night because Town Manager Dawn Noyes reversed a decision made by Chief Mark Blaquire.