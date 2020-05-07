Related Program: 
Maine Calling

America Amplified Special: Will New England Have A Tourist Season?

By Maine Calling ago
  • Park-goers hike up Mt. Battie Auto Road in Camden Hills State Park, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Camden, Maine.
  • Shops at the Freeport Village Station remain closed as the coronavirus shutdown of non-essential businesses continues, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Freeport, Maine.
  • In this April 28, 2020, file photo, a message is posted on the front window of the Ranging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic in Augusta, Maine.
Air Date: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020

New England’s economy relies on tourism, and this year’s summer season may be completely wiped out by coronavirus.

Join the Maine Calling team for an America Amplified call-in special from the New England News Collaborative. We’ll bring together voices from around the region — and we want to hear yours.

How are you preparing for a season filled with closures and cancellations?

Call us between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, during our live, regional broadcast. The call-in number is 1-800-399-3566.

You can also join the conversation by tweeting us @MaineCalling or @NENCNewEngland, or emailing AmericaAmplified@nepr.net.

Guests:

Tracy Michaud, chair, tourism & hospitality program, University of Southern Maine

Jamie Trowbridge, president & CEO, Yankee Publishing

Credits:

Host: Jennifer Rooks, Maine Public Radio’s “Maine Calling”
Show Producers: Jonathan Smith, Cindy Han
Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer
Executive Producers: John Dankosky for America Amplified and Keith Shortall
Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Additional support from Maine Public, New England Public Radio, Connecticut Public, Vermont Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and WCAI. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

