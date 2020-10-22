Another Maine State Prison Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Maine Department of Corrections says another employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maine State Prison in Warren. This follows a positive case of an employee that was confirmed on Monday. Since then, more than 1,000 people associated with the prison have been tested and further results are pending.

In addition, the MDOC says a third employee is likely positive for COVID-19 at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. In a statement, the MDOC says the Windham facility has been put in lockdown to reduce additional exposures and testing is being undertaken for those who had close contact with that employee.