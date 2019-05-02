Another Protective Zone For Whales Created Off New England

By 7 minutes ago
  • In this Thursday, April 11, 2019, photo provided by the Center for Coastal Studies, a baby right whale swims with its mother in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts.
    In this Thursday, April 11, 2019, photo provided by the Center for Coastal Studies, a baby right whale swims with its mother in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts.
    Amy James / Center for Coastal Studies/via The Associated Press

TISBURY, Mass. - The federal government is creating a new vessel speed restriction zone off Massachusetts to try to protect rare whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the zone has been established south of Martha's Vineyard to protect a group of three North Atlantic right whales that was seen in the area on Monday. NOAA has made frequent use of the protective zones in New England waters recently as the endangered whales are transiting through.
 
The whales number a little more than 400 and have experienced high mortality in recent years. NOAA is asking mariners to route around the protected area or travel through it at 10 knots or less. The agency says whales, which are vulnerable to ship strikes, have been spotted in and around shipping lanes.

Tags: 
right whales

Related Content

'A Big Ask' Lobster Harvesters Face 50 Percent Trap-Rope Reduction

By Apr 26, 2019
Pat Wellenbach / AP Photo

Within a few years, Maine’s lobster harvesters will have to remove half of their trap-rope from the water. That is just one of the recommendations agreed on Friday by a broad group of stakeholders tasked with choosing measures to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from entanglement with fishing gear.