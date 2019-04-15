Anxiety in Young People: Why Does Maine Lead the Nation in Anxiety Among Kids and What Can Be Done?

The latest Kids Count Data Book reports that Maine children have the highest rate of diagnosed anxiety in the country, as well as high rates of depression and suicide. We learn what causes, signs and treatments are for anxiety in young people, as well as resources available to children and families.

Guests:

Mae L’Heureux, NAMI Maine’s Youth Program Manager

Dr. Deb Hagler, Brunswick pediatrician and VP with American Academy of Pediatrics’ Maine Chapter

Scott Hayward, State Executive Director, Pathways of Maine

Call in: Olivia McCormack, sophomore at American University; she has dealt with significant anxiety since she was younger

Call in: Chloe Beattie, freshman at University of Southern Maine; she identifies as experiencing high levels of anxiety that has at times been debilitating