Maine Calling

Assisted Death: Maine's Death With Dignity Act & The Story of One Man's Choice to End His Life

Maine’s Death With Dignity Act went into effect in September 2019. Since then, a small number of Mainers have chosen to end their lives with a physician’s assistance. We speak with the daughter of a Maine man who chose to have an assisted death, as well as the physician who prescribed the medication to him. We’ll learn about the difficult factors that families as well as health care providers weigh in end-of-life decisions—and why some object to these choices.  

Panelists: Esmé Deprez, investigative journalist; her father ended his life in accordance with Maine’s Death with Dignity law 

Valerie Lovelace, executive director, Maine Death With Dignity 

VIP Callers:  Dr. Steven Edwards, family practice physician
Dr. Frank Chessa, director of clinical ethics, Maine Medical Center 

