Asylum Seekers: Update on Where They Are and How They are Doing in Maine

We learn about the status of asylum seekers who arrived in Portland in June. Many have moved into out of Portland, into host families’ homes or into shelters—with some finding other housing. Most are still dealing with legal delays and paperwork before they can seek asylum status or be able to work. We’ll learn about the logistic and cultural challenges facing asylum seekers, as well as what has gone well so far in their first months in Maine.

Guests: Claude Rwaganje, executive director of Prosperity Maine: The Center for Financial Education

Luc Samuel Kuanzambi, lead cultural navigator for CocoMaine—the Congolese Community of Maine

Keith Rosenberg, host family member for asylum-seeking family

Call-in guests: Aaron Geyer, social services administrator, City of Portland

Felix Hagenimana, Asylum Outreach Attorney, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

Shawn Lambert, assistant superintendent, Brunswick School District

Wendy Schlotterbeck, host family member