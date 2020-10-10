Bangor City Clerk Moves to Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine - The city clerk's office in Bangor is decamping to the much roomier Cross Insurance Center in preparation for a swell of residents looking to vote.

City Manager Cathy Conlow says the move should enable the city to safely socially distance people and accommodate regular business between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. while extending hours until 5:30 p.m. for early in-person voting.

The city will open the new Cross Insurance Center location on Tuesday  Oct. 13, and will be offer in person voting until 5:00 p.m. Oct. 30.

            

