Your Vote 2020

The ceremony was smaller than past years, but the four members of Maine’s electoral college today cast their votes for president and vice president.The…
Portland employers face a costly dilemma in a dispute over the effective date of a “hazard-pay” boost in the city’s minimum wage. And rather than risk an…
Portland businesses say it’s not clear whether a voter-approved minimum wage ordinance will require them to offer minimum “hazard pay” of $18 an hour for…
The 2020 election, by many accounts, was supposed to be a reckoning for Republicans in the U.S. Senate. But it didn’t turn out that way. One reason for…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she wished President-elect Joe Biden the best when he called her last week to congratulate her on her…
Celebrating supporters poured into Portland streets Sunday following the announcement that Former Vice President Joe Biden was the new president-elect.For…
Portland voters on Tuesday decisively put the city at the forefront of progressive urban politics, raising the local minimum wage to one of the highest in…
Democrats have maintained control of the state Legislature, increasing their numbers in the State Senate by a single seat to 22, while losing some seats…
Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ fifth term comes after a long, bitter campaign. But in the end, her majority lead over Democratic challenger Sara Gideon…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden once again has been elected to represent Maine’s 2nd District, which is mostly rural and has been fickle when it comes…