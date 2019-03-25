Barr Summary Of Mueller Report Draws Mixed Reaction From Maine's Congressional Delegation

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of findings from a two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with those efforts is drawing a mixed response from Maine’s congressional delegation.

Barr, who was appointed by Trump, provided a four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s yet-undisclosed report to members of Congress on Sunday.

Barr wrote that Mueller’s report does not conclude that the president committed a crime-obstruction of justice - but also does not exonerate him.

Barr also says that the investigation did not establish that Trump or his campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government to tip the 2016 election in the president’s favor.

Barr noted that Mueller defined coordination as an “agreement - tacit or express - between the Trump campaign and Russian government.”

The response to Barr’s summary broke mostly along party lines, as some Republicans in Congress argued that the investigation exonerated the president, while Democrats said the summary of a two-year investigation left many questions unanswered, including Mueller’s decision not to make “traditional” prosecutorial judgement about whether the president attempted to obstruct the investigation.

Mueller’s decision not to weigh in on the potential for obstruction of justice left the decision to pursue it further to Barr, who concluded that there isn’t enough evidence to establish a crime.

But some Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, of New York, demanded that Barr account for his decision and release Mueller’s report, which apparently includes findings outlining circumstances for and against an obstruction charge.

“Special Counsel Mueller worked for 22 months to determine the extent to which President Trump obstructed justice,” Nadler tweeted. “Attorney General Barr took 2 days to tell the American people that while the President is not exonerated, there will be no action by DOJ.”

Nadler added that his committee would call Barr to testify in the near future.

Meanwhile, Maine Democratic members of Congress pushed for the full release of Mueller’s findings, which are still sealed and in possession of Barr’s office.

“Over the course of 22 months, Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation resulted in charges against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and the conviction of a Trump campaign associate,”

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins reiterated her previous call for the public release of the Mueller report, adding that “it is good news for America, regardless of anyone’s political inclinations, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find that the Trump Campaign had conspired or coordinated with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 election.”

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King, who sits with Collins on the Senate Intelligence Committee that also reviewed Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, said Barr’s summary left him with “several lingering questions.”

And KIng said that none were moreE important than Barr’s decision to NOT pursue an obstruction of justice charge while also withholding Mueller’s findings on the issue.

“The Special Counsel chose to provide ‘evidence on both sides’ of the obstruction question, and allow the AG to interpret difficult legal issues to resolve the matter,” King said in a statement. “This resulted in the final determination being made by the Justice Department without providing a fuller outline of its reasoning, a fact that I expect will leave a large segment of the American people with deep concerns.

King said Barr should release Mueller’s report and explain their decision.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, said in a written statement “The American public needs more than a four-page summary from the President’s hand-picked Attorney General to determine the scope of the Mueller investigation’s findings. Moreover, Attorney General Barr’s report raises serious concerns because his summary explicitly does not exonerate President Trump. Congress already voted 420-0 to release the full report and we should expect nothing less than total transparency.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said in a written statement that Mueller’s report should be made public, but did not address Barr’s summary of it. Golden also said that the public should not jump to conclusions prior to the release of the full report.

“We must keep open minds and be respectful of the continuing investigations — some of which stem from the Special Counsel’s work — without jumping to any conclusions,” Golden said.