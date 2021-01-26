Bath Iron Works Employee In Critical Condition With Severe Injuries

An employee at Bath Iron Works has been critically injured on the job.

According to a Facebook post by the Machinists Local S6 union, Garret Bailey was injured on Saturday while working with a crane, and describes his injuries as “some of the most severe” the local has ever encountered.

The post says Bailey been through several surgeries and medical procedures since the accident. He’s currently at Maine Medical Center, where a hospital spokesperson says he is in critical condition.

In a statement, Bath Iron Works’ company General Dynamics says its working to provide “every assistance” to Bailey and his family, and that as information becomes available it will “make every effort to share it.”

The union has set up a GoFundMe for Bailey and his family.