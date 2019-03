As bird enthusiasts gear up for spring migration, our panel of bird experts will discuss what to watch for, as well as the ornithological news out of Maine—including the dearly departed Great Black Hawk.

Guests: Adrienne Leppold, state songbird specialist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and director of the Maine Bird Atlas

Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon

Jeff Wells, senior scientist, Boreal Songbird Initiative