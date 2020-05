The Maine Center for Disease Control Sunday is reporting another 33 cases of COVID-19 in the state, for a total of 1,185. Another person has died, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 57. The CDC is cautioning Mainers not to assume that COVID-19 is the primary cause of death in each of these cases.

Seven-hundred-six people have recoverd from the disease in Maine.

This post will be updated.