Commissioner Pender Makin: Maine's New Head of the Department of Education Discusses Priorities

Maine’s new education Commissioner steps into a position that has been in flux for 8 years. The former teacher, principal and superintendent joins us to talk about her priorities, including restoring faith in Maine’s public schools, addressing the teacher shortage, and determining the role of charter schools.

Guest: Pender Makin. From 1997 to 2003, Makin served as a classroom teacher at Fred C. Wescott Junior High School in Westbrook. She served as principal at The REAL (Regional Education Alternative Learning) School on Mackworth Island in Falmouth, from 2003 to 2015. Before her appointment as Commissioner of Education, she served as the Assistant Superintendent of the Brunswick School Department.

Call-in guests: Eileen King, Deputy Executive Director, Maine School Management Association; Executive Director, Maine School Superintendents Association

Grace Leavitt, President, Maine Education Association

Sen. Matt Pouliot, representing Maine Senate District 15 (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sideny & Vassalboro)