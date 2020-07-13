Coronavirus-Related Anxiety: Ways To Cope As More People Experience Anxiety & Depression

Listen to our program on Covid-related anxiety and depression.

By some estimates, nearly half of all Americans say that COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health. The prevalence of anxiety has even given rise to the term “Covid Stress Syndrome.” Among the many reasons people are experiencing anxiety and depression: fears of getting the disease, social isolation, financial stress, uncertainty about the future and more. We’ll discuss the reasons adults and children are suffering from greater anxiety, and ways to cope with increased stress.

Guests

Jenna Mehnert, executive director, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Maine

Allegra Hirsh-Wright, clinical social worker, Maine Behavioral Healthcare