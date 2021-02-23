COVID-19 Updates: Walgreens To Offer Vaccine, Cross Center Has Openings For Appointments This Week

Walgreens is the next pharmacy chain in Maine to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 70 and over.

At his regular news briefing, Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said registrations should open up at some point Tuesday and appointments may be available as soon as Wednesday.

“Walgreens will be offering the COVID vaccine at more than 40 locations across Maine,” he said.

The pharmacy chain is receiving more than 4,000 doses directly from the federal government. Walmart is also a part of the program, and began administering shots earlier this month.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Northern Light Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor still had open slots for this week. Shah urged people 70 and older to make an appointment as soon as possible.

“You do not need to be a patient of Northern Light Health Care in order to be vaccinated at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor,” he said.

Shah said that more than half of the 193,000 people who are 70 and older in Maine have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maine recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, but hospitalization rates continue to ease, with 67 people in the hospital with COVID-19, 25 in critical care, and 7 on a ventilator.

The state is also reported 142 additional cases of cases of the disease.

Flags in Maine are flying at half staff today in honor of those who have died of COVID-19.

On Monday, President Joe Biden marked the loss of 500,000 Americans with a ceremony and a moment of silence. He also ordered flags lowered through Friday.