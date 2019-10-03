Crafts in Maine: The Variety and Impact of Craftspeople and Makers in Maine

Long before the advent of the maker movement, Maine has been a center of fine craft. From textiles to distilling, boat building to furniture making, craft reaches every corner of the state. Our panel discusses some of the many different aspects of craft, the difference between art and craft, and the changes in selling trends, what people are making, and where and how they are selling it.

Guests: Sadie Bliss, Executive Director, Maine Crafts Association

Daisy Bousquet-Desrosiers, Program Director for the Lunder Institute for American Art at Colby College

Jason Ryan, Founder + Director at Open Bench Project

Call-ins: Gabriel Frey, Passamaquoddy basketmaker

Paul Sacaridiz, Executive Director of Haystack Mountain School of Crafts on Deer Isle