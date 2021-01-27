Cross Insurance Center In Bangor To Become Mass Vaccination Site

The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will soon become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

Northern Light Health plans to begin offering community vaccine clinics on Feb. 2, for those ages 70 and older, with what it is describing as a “soft launch.” The goal, according to a release, is to vaccinate 900 people on Tuesday and another 900 on Thursday.

At full capacity, the site will feature more than 40 fully staffed vaccine stations.

Those seeking vaccination must register ahead of time to reserve a space by contacting Northern light, either by phone or online.

The state of Maine is currently working to create its own statewide reservation system, but with demand far exceeding the dose supply, state health officials warn that it will likely be months before everyone in the state can receive the vaccine.

Sign up at covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine or through the call center hotline, (207) 204-8551.