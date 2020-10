Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins next week.

The commissioner of Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services, Jeanne Lambrew, says for the third year in a row, premiums in the individual market in Maine have declined.

“The average premium in the individual health insurance market in Maine will be 13 percent lower next year compared to this year,” she says.

Open enrollment begins on Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.