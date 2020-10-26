Dr. Nirav Shah: Maine CDC Director Answers Questions About Covid-19 Increases & What Lies Ahead

As the state sees increased Covid-19 cases yet keeps our overall positivity rate low, we talk with Maine CDC's director about the trajectory of the pandemic here in Maine. What is the plan to control the spread of the virus as colder weather and holiday gatherings are on the horizon? We'll also talk about new testing plans, the use of contact tracing, and how Maine will allocate the vaccine when it's available here. As always, Dr. Shah will take listeners' many questions about the coronavirus.

Guest: Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control