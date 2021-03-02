Dr. Shah: Fully Vaccinated Mainers May Gather Without Masks

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — which comes two weeks after receiving the final dose — can gather without masks, says Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah.

“Groups of people who are all fully vaccinated — everybody in the group is fully vaccinated — they should feel free to resume activities like getting together for dinner and not feeling the need to be masked. Now this is assuming they’re in a closed location, away from those who have not been vaccinated, that sort of thing,” he says.

Shah says emerging data suggest that it’s unlikely these individuals could harbor enough of the virus to transmit it to somebody else.

But state officials say it will still be awhile before there are any changes to safety guidelines. Less than 10% of the population in Maine has received both doses of the vaccine.