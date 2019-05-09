Facing Surging Costs, State DOT Cancels A Dozen Construction Projects

The Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) is cancelling a dozen construction projects this year because of surging costs.

DOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note says bids from private construction firms are coming in 30 percent higher than last year.

"A primary driver is the shortage of workers," says Van Note.

The cancelled projects include road resurfacing on I-295 in the Portland area, as well as several bridge replacements from Bangor to Fort Kent.

Van Note says the DOT considered safety and customer impact when deciding which projects to cancel.