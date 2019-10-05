Fallen Firefighters Remembered At Ceremony In Maine

Deaths of two firefighters in the line of duty have added to the solemnity of the annual firefighter remembrance ceremony in Augusta, Maine.

All told, the names of 22 firefighters who died in the past year were read aloud and a bell rung for each Saturday at the Maine Firefighter Memorial.

Included were Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell, killed in a propane blast last month, and Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, fatally injured while fighting a fire March 1. Another was Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco, who suffered a medical event during Barnes' funeral.

Attendees included Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Collins said "every name belongs to a hero."

Mills proclaimed Saturday to be Firefighter's Recognition Day. She said Mainers "remain forever grateful for their sacrifice."