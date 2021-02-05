Feb. 5, 2021: Echoes Of Obama-Snowe In Biden-Collins COVID Relief Negotiations

Maine's Political Pulse, Feb. 5, 2021

This week on Maine’s Political Pulse: Republican Sen. Susan Collins engages President Joe Biden on a massive COVID relief bill. We’ll discuss how President Barack Obama’s courtship of another Maine Republican might influence Biden’s approach.

Also, why Democratic Congressman Jared Golden opposes a partisan process to pass another COVID proposal.

Maine’s Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Andrew Catalina is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.