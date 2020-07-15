Frances Perkins: The Life and Legacy of FDR's Secretary of Labor & The Relevance of Her Work Today

Frances Perkins, whose roots were in Maine, is remembered as “the woman behind the New Deal.” As FDR’s Secretary of Labor and the first woman to serve as a cabinet secretary, Perkins was the driving force behind the policies that pulled the nation out of The Great Depression of the 1930s. We discuss how her pioneering work on behalf of the rights of workers and the middle class is relevant today, as we face a similarly dire economic crisis due to the pandemic. This show is part of our ongoing covering of topics relating to Maine’s bicentennial.

Guests:

Kirstin Downey, journalist and author of The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR’s Secretary of Labor and Moral Conscience

Michael Chaney, Executive Director, The Frances Perkins Center in Damariscotta

Sarah Peskin, chair of the board of directors of the Frances Perkins Center