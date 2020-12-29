Hannaford Pharmacies Will Administer Moderna Vaccine In 2nd Phase Of Maine's Rollout

The Hannaford supermarket chain says it is gearing up to participate in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Spokesperson Eric Blom says it’s not clear when that phase will come, but the company expects to make the vaccine available at every one of its pharmacies in the state.

“We have one of the largest networks of pharmacies across the state, and our pharmacists are very experienced at giving immunizations,” he says, “so we’re committed to being a big part of the solution.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services approved Hannaford last month as a recipient and distribution point for COVID-19 vaccines as part of a partnership with pharmacies.

Blom says the company will offer the Moderna vaccine and has been purchasing extra freezers and personal protective equipment in preparation.

He says a process through which people can get the shots will be announced in the coming weeks — or months — before the vaccine arrives.

Hannaford has 156 pharmacies across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, with 56 in Maine.

Maine is currently following a two-phase plan, informed by the U.S. CDC, and is currently still early in Phase 1, which includes three tiers of at-risk populations. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s vaccination website reported that 19,634 vaccinations had been given.