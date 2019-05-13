Hearing Loss: The Challenges of Hearing Loss and Advances in Hearing Technology & Solutions

We operate in a world that expects us to hear normally, but hearing loss and hearing impairment are extremely common. This is especially relevant in Maine, the oldest state in the nation. One in three people in the United States between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing. There are some groundbreaking programs for the deaf community. We examine hearing loss and the latest advances in technology to help those with hearing problems.

Guests: Cathy Janelle, Speech Pathologist; hear ME now, who works with children with cochlear implants after implant surgery

Missy Graziani, Doctor of audiology, Maine Medical Center and fellow of the American Academy of Audiology

Terry Morrell, Director of Division for the Deaf Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened and President of Maine Association of the Deaf from 2015 to 2019

Call in: Debra Bare-Rogers, Advocate at Disability Rights Maine-Deaf Services (DRM)

Dr. Mathew Hearst, MD, Maine Medical Partners ENT and Otolaryngology, the first Doctor in Maine to offer Cochlear Implant Surge