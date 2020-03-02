Heating Aid Released But Some Held Back To Fight Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Maine - The Trump administration has released virtually all of the remainder of heating assistance funds for this winter - except for the $37 million it intends to divert to fight the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the release of funds totaling $381 million on Friday. That brings the annual distribution from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to $3.74 billion.

Some lawmakers are criticizing the Trump administration for holding back $37 million, which represents about 1 percent of the energy program budget.

Mark Wolfe of the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association said the proposed transfer of funds would result in the elimination of assistance for about 75,000 low-income families this year.