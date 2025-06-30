Best of Maine: Maine Atlas

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
By Cindy Han
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:29 PM EDT
Postcard saying "Greetings from Maine" with moose and lighthouse
Maine Public

What, or who, best represents Maine? Mount Katahdin? Stephen King? The LL Bean boot? Lobster? Something else? Whatever your answer, the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission wants to hear from you. The commission is asking for nominations for the Maine Atlas Project, part of Maine’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday. We’ll give them some ideas—and we'll hear suggestions from panelists and listeners about what they think makes up the best of Maine.

Panelists:
Sarah Hansen, director, special projects, Maine Semiquincentennial Commission
Bill Green, retired broadcast journalist and longtime host of Bill Green’s Maine on WCSH/WLBZ
Emily Burnham, author, writer; former columnist with the Bangor Daily News

VIP caller:
Shenna Belllows, Maine Secretary of State; leads the Maine Semiquincentennial Committee

 

