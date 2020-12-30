Janet Mills Continues Early Closing Time Requirements

The Mills administration is extending the requirement that certain businesses close by 9 p.m.

In a written release, Gov. Janet Mills says Maine can’t afford to relax the rule as it waits to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of coronavirus transmission. She says the early closing time curbs late night gatherings where people are more likely to lower their guard, and the requirement will continue until further notice.

Maine’s seven-day positivity rate has increased significantly over the past week, from 4.2 percent to 5.4 percent.